Moose Offense Shut down again by Abbotsford
December 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (6-16-0-1) fell 4-0 to the Abbotsford Canucks (14-10-0-1) on Sunday night. The Moose were coming off a 3-0 loss against the Canucks the night prior.
Dino Kambeitz opened the scoring for the Canucks with the lone goal of the first period, four minutes into the frame. Kaapo Kähkönen made 10 saves on 11 shots for Manitoba, and Nikita Tolopilo stopped all 13 pucks sent his way in the Abbotsford crease.
The Canucks grabbed a 3-0 lead early in the second period. Christian Wolanin scored on a power play and Chase Wouters added a shorthanded tally just 46 seconds later. Kähkönen made nine saves on 11 shots in the Manitoba crease, and Tolopilo held the Moose off the scoresheet, making 11 saves for Abbotsford.
Aatu Räty struck five minutes into the final frame, making it a 4-0 game for the Canucks. The Moose were unable to find the scoresheet once again, and Tolopilo picked a second straight shutout with 27 saves. Kähkönen recorded 29 saves in the Manitoba loss.
Quotable
Moose defenceman Graham Sward (Click for full interview)
"Obviously as a kid you dream of being a pro hockey player and playing in the NHL, and this is another step closer to that. Everyone made me feel so welcome and made me feel like a part of the team, and I was just happy to get out there and play."
Statbook
Graham Sward made his AHL debut.
Tyson Empey played his 100th AHL game.
Mason Shaw and Parker Ford led the Moose with four shots each
What's Next?
The Moose face off against the Rockford IceHogs on Friday, Dec. 20 at Canada Life Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
You can catch upcoming Moose games on CJOB.com/sports, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.
