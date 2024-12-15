Preview: Islanders vs. Rocket

December 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (5-16-2-2) host the Laval Rocket (15-8-1-1) in their final home game before Christmas. Puck drop is 3 p.m. this afternoon at Total Mortgage Arena. The Islanders had a practice day on Saturday following a 5-3 setback to the Providence Bruins on the road Friday night. Marc Gatcomb, Brian Pinho, and Alex Jefferies each scored a goal - and Cole Bardreau had two points (2a) - but the Islanders fell short for a seventh consecutive game (0-6-1-0). The club also looks to snap an eight-game skid on home ice this afternoon (0-6-0-2). Pinho leads the club with 14 goals and has scored in three consecutive contests.

ISLANDERS VS. ROCKET

Today's game is the first of two meetings between the Islanders and Rocket this season, and the only matchup at Total Mortgage Arena. The Islanders visit Place Bell in Laval, Quebec on Mar. 12th to finish the series. Bridgeport went 1-1-0-0 against Laval last season including a 2-1 overtime win at home on Feb. 18, 2024. Matt Maggio scored twice that afternoon and had the overtime winner at the 3:15 mark, one of his three career game-winning goals.

VIEW FROM LAVAL

The Montreal Canadiens' affiliate suffered a 4-2 loss in Hartford last night. It was Laval's second loss in a row and eighth in the last 11 games (3-6-1-1). The Rocket have fallen to third in the North Division standings after beginning the season 10-1-0-0 through their first 11. Zack Hayes and Sean Farrell each scored an even-strength goal last night, while Connor Hughes (eight saves on 11 shots) and Luke Cavallin (nine saves) split time in the crease. Twenty-year-old rookie forward Owen Beck was held off the scoresheet for a second straight game, but he continues to lead the Rocket in scoring with 20 points. He leads all AHL rookies in game-winning goals (4) and is fourth in plus-minus (+9).

SIX PACK

Alex Jefferies scored his sixth goal of the season on Friday night, extending his point streak to a career-high six games. He has eight points (3g, 5a) in his last six outings and 17 points (6g, 11a) in 21 games this season, ranking third on the team behind Brian Pinho and Chris Terry. Jefferies is tied for 10th among all AHL rookies in scoring. The 23-year-old has never faced the Rocket.

ISLANDERS ADD GEMEL SMITH

The Bridgeport Islanders announced Friday that the team has signed veteran Gemel Smith to a PTO (professional tryout contract). The 30-year-old forward made his Bridgeport debut against the Bruins on Friday night, recording two shots. Smith had four points (1g, 3a) in seven games with Syracuse to start the season, and has 238 points (100g, 138a) in 364 career AHL games with the Islanders, Crunch, Henderson Silver Knights, Grand Rapids Griffins, Providence Bruins, and Texas Stars. A Toronto native, Smith spent last season in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), collecting 14 points (7g, 7a) in 35 games between Dinamo Minsk and Kunlun Red Star.

QUICK HITS

Brian Pinho has lit the lamp in three straight games for the first time since posting a career-long six-game goal streak from Oct. 20th - Nov. 6th... His 14 goals this season share fourth most in the AHL and he continues to lead the league with three shorthanded goals... Chris Terry, who missed Friday's game with a lower-body injury, is tied for third in the AHL with 18 assists... The Islanders are 0-2-0-0 against North Division opponents this season after dropping back-to-back games against Belleville Nov. 30th - Dec. 1st.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (12-12-7): Last: 5-4 W vs. Chicago, Thursday -- Next: Today at Chicago, 3 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (9-14-1-2): Last: 3-2 SOL vs. Trois Rivières, last night -- Next: Saturday vs. Maine, 6:05 p.m. ET

