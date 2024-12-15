Monsters Pick Up Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss Against Phantoms

December 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 3-2 in overtime on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Monsters are now 16-6-1-2 and in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Phantoms opened the scoring after a goal from Rodrigo Abols just 41 seconds into the first period leaving the Monsters trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes of play. Lehigh Valley doubled the score with a marker from Jacob Gaucher at 1:38 of the middle frame, but Dylan Gambrell cut the lead in half with tally at 17:48 assisted by Rocco Grimaldi and Cole Clayton sending Cleveland to the final intermission behind 2-1. Trey Fix-Wolansky scored his 100th AHL goal at 8:42 of the third period off feeds from Luca Del Bel Belluz and Daemon Hunt to tie the game and force extra time. Louie Belpedio ended the game scoring a goal for Lehigh Valley at 2:19 of overtime bringing the final score to 3-2.

Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko made 20 saves in defeat while Lehigh Valley's Cal Petersen stopped 23 shots for the win.

The Monsters welcome the Utica Comets for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop on Wednesday, December 18, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 1 1 0 - 2 LV 1 1 0 1 - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 25 0/3 2/2 4 min / 2 inf LV 23 0/2 3/3 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Sawchenko OT 20 3 7-2-1 LV Peterson W 23 2 5-8-2 Cleveland Record: 16-6-1-2, 1st North Division Lehigh Valley Record: 10-10-4-1, 7th Atlantic Division

