Silver Knights Blanked by Roadrunners, 3-0

December 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Silver Knights fell to the Tucson Roadrunners, 3-0, at Tucson Arena on Saturday evening.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Poganski gave the Roadrunners a 1-0 lead at 7:09 in the first period.

The second period remained scoreless throughout.

Agozzino added a power-play goal for Tucson just under three minutes into the third. Yamamoto then scored another power-play goal to make it 3-0.

Villalta earned a 33-save shutout in net for the Roadrunners to seal a 3-0 victory.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Saturday, Dec. 14 | 6 p.m. | at. Tucson Roadrunners

Wednesday, Dec. 18 | 6:30 p.m. | at Bakersfield Condors

Friday, Dec. 20 | 6 p.m. | at Calgary Wranglers

Sunday, Dec. 22 | 12 p.m. | at Calgary Wranglers

Saturday, Dec. 28 | 1 p.m. | vs San Jose Barracuda | Tickets

Sunday, Dec. 29 | 1 p.m. | vs San Jose Barracuda | Tickets

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights are back in action on Wednesday, Dec. 18, where they'll take on the Bakersfield Condors for the first time this season. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. PT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.