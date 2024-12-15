Silver Knights Blanked by Roadrunners, 3-0
December 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Silver Knights fell to the Tucson Roadrunners, 3-0, at Tucson Arena on Saturday evening.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Poganski gave the Roadrunners a 1-0 lead at 7:09 in the first period.
The second period remained scoreless throughout.
Agozzino added a power-play goal for Tucson just under three minutes into the third. Yamamoto then scored another power-play goal to make it 3-0.
Villalta earned a 33-save shutout in net for the Roadrunners to seal a 3-0 victory.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Saturday, Dec. 14 | 6 p.m. | at. Tucson Roadrunners
Wednesday, Dec. 18 | 6:30 p.m. | at Bakersfield Condors
Friday, Dec. 20 | 6 p.m. | at Calgary Wranglers
Sunday, Dec. 22 | 12 p.m. | at Calgary Wranglers
Saturday, Dec. 28 | 1 p.m. | vs San Jose Barracuda | Tickets
Sunday, Dec. 29 | 1 p.m. | vs San Jose Barracuda | Tickets
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights are back in action on Wednesday, Dec. 18, where they'll take on the Bakersfield Condors for the first time this season. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. PT.
