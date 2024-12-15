Jake Leschyshyn Extends Scoring Streak, But Wolf Pack Fall 5-2 to Bruins
December 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
PROVIDENCE, RI - The Hartford Wolf Pack pushed hard in the third period on Sunday afternoon, but three goals against in the second period was too large of a hole to dig out of as the club fell 5-2 to the Providence Bruins at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.
Seconds after the Bruins' second power play expired, former Wolf Pack forward Tyler Pitlick extended the lead to 3-1. Riley Tufte's initial shot was denied by Louis Domingue, but a rebound sat to the left of the veteran goaltender with all kinds of chaos around the crease.
Pitlick located the puck and stuffed home his sixth goal of the season and his second against the Wolf Pack at 9:01 of the middle frame. The goal would stand as the eventual game-winning tally.
Patrick Brown opened the scoring, jamming home his sixth goal of the season 8:44 into the hockey game. Billy Sweezey fired a pass from his own zone to Fabian Lysell, who darted into the offensive zone on the left-wing side. Lysell connected with Brown down the middle, whose initial bid was denied by Domingue.
Brown found the rebound and beat Domingue by the right pad to break the ice. The goal was the forward's second against the Wolf Pack this season.
The Wolf Pack responded at 16:35, striking one second after their second power play expired. Bryce McConnell-Barker flung a perfect pass across the ice to Ryder Korczak in the right-wing circle. Korczak snapped a shot by a sliding Michael DiPietro, scoring his second goal of the season.
The Bruins would take control of the game in the second period, however, outshooting the Wolf Pack 15-5 and outscoring them 3-0.
Matt Poitras restored the lead at 6:03 of the middle frame, taking a centering pass from Vinni Lettieri in a high-danger area. Poitras took the pass and lasered a rocket through the five-hole of Domingue to make it a 2-1 game in favor of the Bruins.
The goal was Poitras' sixth of the season and gives him goals in six straight games.
Pitlick then extended the league at 9:01, putting the Bruins out of reach.
Jeffrey Viel capped off a stretch of three goals in 6:47 at 12:50, as he too found a rebound for a power play strike. Lysell snapped a shot into traffic that Domingue again denied, but Viel located the rebound and potted his fifth goal of the season.
Jake Leschyshyn responded with his sixth goal in five games, converting a five-on-three power play at 2:35 of the third period. Alex Belzile hit Leschyshyn with a backdoor pass from the left-wing circle, which Leschyshyn tipped home to make it a two-goal game.
The goal extended Leschyshyn's goal-scoring streak to five games (6 g), Belzile's assist streak to three games (3 a), and Matthew Robertson's assist streak to four games (6 a).
The Wolf Pack had ample chances to draw closer in the third period, but struck three goal posts as they failed to cut the lead to one.
Georgii Merkulov ended the intrigue at 16:09, potting an empty net goal to make it 5-2.
The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, Dec. 20, when the Bruins come to town! Join us for $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission!
The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.
Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2024
- Poitras Extends Scoring Streak, P-Bruins Down Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Condors Hand Toronto First Home Loss, 3-2 - Bakersfield Condors
- Jake Leschyshyn Extends Scoring Streak, But Wolf Pack Fall 5-2 to Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defensemen Declan Carlile, Steven Santini to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Dallas Loans Magnus Hellberg and Lian Bichsel to Texas - Texas Stars
- Bears Grant Logan Day Mutual Release from AHL Contract - Hershey Bears
- Jack Campbell Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Carter Gylander Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Visit Bruins for Atlantic Division Showdown - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Host Admirals for Afternoon Showdown - Rockford IceHogs
- Preview: Islanders vs. Rocket - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: Condors at Marlies, 1 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Monsters Pick Up Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss Against Phantoms - Cleveland Monsters
- Roadrunners Shut Out Silver Knights 3-0 on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Tucson Roadrunners
- The Canucks Shut Out The Moose In A Teddy Bear Toss Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Barracuda Undone by Gulls, 5-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Penalty Kill Shines as Grand Rapids Rallies for 3-2 Shootout Win Over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Manitoba Moose Blanked by Abbotsford Canucks, 3-0 - Manitoba Moose
- Griffins Complete Shootout Victory - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Firebirds Move Back Into Win Column With 3-1 Victory Over Wranglers - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Silver Knights Blanked by Roadrunners, 3-0 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Three Third Period Goals Propel Wolves Past Stars - Texas Stars
- Amerks Rout Senators to Close out Road Swing - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Jake Leschyshyn Extends Scoring Streak, But Wolf Pack Fall 5-2 to Bruins
- Wolf Pack Visit Bruins for Atlantic Division Showdown
- Wolf Pack Hold Off Rocket, Win 4-2
- Wolf Pack Battle Rocket in Homestand Finale
- Rangers Recall Defenseman Chad Ruhwedel from Wolf Pack