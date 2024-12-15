Condors Hand Toronto First Home Loss, 3-2
December 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (8-10-4, 20pts) never trailed in a 3-2 win on Sunday over the Toronto Marlies (13-4-5, 31pts). With the win, the Condors became the first team to beat Toronto in regulation at home this season (10-1-2).
Matvey Petrov (5th) opened the scoring with his third goal in two games. Lane Pederson's power-play goal proved to be the game winner. It was his second goal of the weekend.
Olivier Rodrigue stopped 27 of 29 for his sixth win of the year. Cam Dineen (1g-7a) extended his point streak to five games with an assist.
UP NEXT
The Condors return home for two games on Wednesday (Wing & Craft Beer Wednesday - click here for tickets) and Friday (Adult Jersey Giveaway - click here for tickets).
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.