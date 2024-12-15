Condors Hand Toronto First Home Loss, 3-2

December 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors (8-10-4, 20pts) never trailed in a 3-2 win on Sunday over the Toronto Marlies (13-4-5, 31pts). With the win, the Condors became the first team to beat Toronto in regulation at home this season (10-1-2).

Matvey Petrov (5th) opened the scoring with his third goal in two games. Lane Pederson's power-play goal proved to be the game winner. It was his second goal of the weekend.

Olivier Rodrigue stopped 27 of 29 for his sixth win of the year. Cam Dineen (1g-7a) extended his point streak to five games with an assist.

