Griffins Complete Shootout Victory

December 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Colorado Eagles) Colorado Eagles' Mark Senden and Grand Rapids Griffins' William Wallinder in action(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Colorado Eagles)

LOVELAND, Colo. -- Rookie Nate Danielson scored the shootout-winner, as the Grand Rapids Griffins earned their first-ever victory in the Blue Arena on Saturday against the Colorado Eagles, 3-2.

The Griffins are undefeated in the shootout this season, sporting a 3-0 record in the extra frame. Austin Watson scored his seventh goal of the year, marking his 150th point in the AHL. Cross Hanas' goal secured Grand Rapids its seventh power-play tally in the last nine games. Sebastian Cossa made 22 saves alongside two in the shootout, earning his 10th win of the campaign (10-5-1).

The Eagles kicked off the game with a goal from Tye Felhaber at 12:29 in the first period, giving Colorado a 1-0 lead through the first 20 minutes.

Watson tied the score at one just 3:28 into the second frame when he collected the puck behind the Colorado net and skated into the left circle before he buried the chance. With 6:41 remaining in the period, Chase Bradley put the Eagles ahead 2-1, tipping a shot past Cossa. The Griffins earned 1:38 of a 5-on-3 advantage at 14:17 but failed to convert on either power play.

With 12:20 remaining, a Grand Rapids turnover gave the Eagles a wide-open breakaway during a Griffins' power play. However, Cossa dove across the net to save the shot and keep the Griffins within one. Grand Rapids took possession following the save and sent the disc into the Colorado zone. Trent Miner left the crease to collect it, but the puck careened off the boards into the left circle where Hanas snapped it into the empty net at 7:53. The score remained tied through the final minutes and the game extended to overtime.

During the extra period, the Griffins earned a 4-on-3 power play but failed to seal the win, as the outing continued into a shootout.

The Eagles elected to shoot first and scored on their first attempt. Following a Griffins' miss, Cossa turned away the second Colorado shot and Joe Snively sent the puck past the netminder to even the score heading into the third round. Cossa made another save, leaving the closing opportunity to Danielson and he found paydirt, as the Griffins skated off with a 3-2 win.

Notes

Elmer Soderblom (0-1-1) collected his 100th point as a professional.

The Griffins are 13-0-0-0 when scoring three goals or more.

Grand Rapids is 2-2-0-0 through its first four outings of a six-game road trip.

Grand Rapids 0 1 1 0 - 3

Colorado 1 1 0 0 - 2

1st Period-1, Colorado, Felhaber 8 (Phillips, Megna), 12:29. Penalties-MacDonald Col (hooking), 2:14; Didier Gr (interference), 8:33.

2nd Period-2, Grand Rapids, Watson 7 (Wallinder, Snively), 3:28. 3, Colorado, Bradley 7 (Tynan, Foudy), 13:19. Penalties-Megna Col (tripping), 13:55; Bradley Col (slashing), 14:17; Gettinger Gr (interference), 17:10.

3rd Period-4, Grand Rapids, Hanas 6 (Gettinger, Söderblom), 7:53 (PP). Penalties-Polin Col (holding), 2:46; Bradley Col (holding), 7:12; Snively Gr (slashing), 8:32; Viro Gr (holding), 11:29; Danielson Gr (holding), 15:53.

OT Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Phillips Col (holding the stick), 3:41.

Shootout - Grand Rapids 2 (Gettinger NG, Snively G, Danielson G), Colorado 1 (Olausson G, Megna NG, Ahcan NG).

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 6-9-4-1-1-21. Colorado 9-6-9-0-0-24.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 1 / 6; Colorado 0 / 5.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Cossa 10-5-1 (24 shots-22 saves). Colorado, Miner 6-4-3 (20 shots-18 saves).

A-5,089

Three Stars

1. GR Danielson (shootout-winner); 2. COL Felhaber (goal); 3. COL Bradley (goal)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 16-8-1-0 (33 pts.) / Tue., Dec. 17 at Texas 8 p.m. EST

Colorado: 12-8-1-2 (27 pts.) / Fri., Dec. 20 vs. San Diego 7:05 MST

