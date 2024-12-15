Three Third Period Goals Propel Wolves Past Stars

December 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves' Josiah Slavin versus Texas Stars' Rémi Poirier

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, were bested by the Chicago Wolves 4-3, who were propelled by three third period goals Saturday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The Stars opened the scoring tonight right before the ten-minute mark of the first period. Justin Hryckowian netted his third goal of the weekend on a rebound from an Antonio Stranges shot to put Texas up 1-0. Five minutes later, on the power play Felix Unger Sorum evened the scoring for the Wolves off a feed to the front of the net from Bradly Nadeau. The teams entered the first intermission deadlocked at 1-1.

After a scoreless second period Stranges broke the deadlock 2:03 into the third. Stranges batted a bouncing puck out of the air and into the Chicago net to give Texas their second lead of the night. Consistent with the flow of the game the Wolves answered five and a half minutes later. Ryan Suzuki beat Texas goalie Remi Poirier high over the right shoulder to tie the game at two.

Less than three minutes later Nadeau buried a one-timer from the top of the right circle to give the Wolves their first lead 3-2. Cameron Hughes answered just over a minute later with a goal on the backdoor to tie the game at 3-3. Scott Morrow scored the game-winner for Chicago with 6:37 remaining on a broken play.

Poirier turned away 24 of 28 in the loss for the Stars. Ruslan Khazheyev earned the victory for the Wolves after saving 23 of the 26 he faced.

The Stars welcome the Grand Rapids Griffins for a midweek two-game series starting Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

