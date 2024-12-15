Kokko Makes 31 Saves in Second Straight Win against Wranglers

The Firebirds defeated the Calgary Wranglers on Sunday afternoon by the final score of 4-2. Ben Meyers, Tucker Robertson, Jani Nyman, and John Hayden each scored for Coachella Valley while Nikke Kokko made 31 saves to help the Firebirds move to 13-8-1-3.

QUICK NOTES

For the second straight game, Ben Meyers opened the scoring. Meyers knocked a rebound through goaltender Connor Murphy to make it 1-0 Coachella Valley. Ville Ottavainen and John Hayden earned the helpers.

Calgary tied the game 1:45 into the second period, Rory Kerins on a diving effort slid the puck past Nikke Kokko for his 18th of the season.

The Firebirds regained the lead just 58 seconds later as Nik Brouillard's shot deflected off Tucker Robertson and into the net. The goal was Robertson's second of the season and the secondary assist belonged to Ryan Jones.

Martin Frk tipped a shot that found its way past Kokko to make it 2-2 at 10:20 of the second period.

Two seconds after a Firebirds' powerplay ended, Jani Nyman wristed a shot from the right circle past Murphy to put Coachella Valley back on top. It was the third straight game with a goal for Nyman.

Nikke Kokko denied William Stromgren on a penalty shot with under seven minutes left in the game to maintain Coachella Valley's one goal lead.

John Hayden sealed the victory with an empty net goal with 31 seconds left in the game.

The Firebirds finished 0-for-2 on the powerplay and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

Coachella Valley was outshot by Calgary 33-29.

Nikke Kokko made 31 saves on 33 shots in the win, improving his record to 7-1-1 on the season.

Coachella Valley continues their homestand this Thursday, December 18 to face off against the San Jose Barracuda. Puck drop is set for 7pm PT. Get Buy One Get One tickets to any Firebirds' home game through December 18th! Visit CVFirebirds.com to get yours today! BOGO offer valid online only, taxes and fees apply.

