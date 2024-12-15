Dallas Loans Magnus Hellberg and Lian Bichsel to Texas
December 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the NHL club has loaned goaltender Magnus Hellberg and defenseman Lian Bichsel to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Hellberg, 33, has posted a 9-3-1 record with a 3.08 goals-against average and .904 save percentage in 13 appearances for Texas. The goaltender made a season-high 43 saves in a 4-2 win Dec. 8 at Henderson and has gone 6-0-1 in seven home starts at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Hellberg shares fourth in the AHL with nine wins and ranks 14th with 780:15 minutes played.
The Uppsala, Sweden native was originally drafted by Nashville in the second round (38th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.
Bichsel, 20, scored a goal in his NHL debut Thursday in a 4-1 loss to Nashville. The 6-foot-6 defenseman had one point (1-0=1), two penalty minutes and a +1 rating in two games for Dallas, averaging just under 15 minutes of ice time. Through 21 AHL games this season, Bichsel has nine points (3-6=9), 26 penalty minutes and a +8 rating with Texas.
The Olten, Switzerland native was drafted by Dallas in the first round (18th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.
Texas returns to action Tuesday and Wednesday for a pair of 7:00 p.m. games against the Grand Rapids Griffins at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.
