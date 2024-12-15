Penalty Kill Shines as Grand Rapids Rallies for 3-2 Shootout Win Over Eagles

December 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Grand Rapids finished a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill, while picking up goals from forwards Austin Watson and Cross Hanas, as the Griffins defeated the Colorado Eagles 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday. Forwards Tye Felhaber and Chase Bradley each found the back of the net in the loss. Goaltender Sebastian Cossa claimed the win in net for Grand Rapids, making 22 saves on 24 shots. The night also marked the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss, with an estimated 10,000 stuffed animals thrown onto the ice by fans and now headed to disadvantaged children across the area.

Colorado would kick off the scoring at the 12:29 mark of the first period when Felhaber bashed home a rebound at the top of the crease, sending the stuffed animals flying onto the ice. The goal was Felhaber's team-leading eighth of the season and gave the Eagles a 1-0 advantage.

Still trailing 1-0 as the second period began, the Griffins would generate an answer, as Watson lit the lamp with a wrister from the bottom of the left-wing circle, tying the game at 1-1 at the 3:28 mark.

Colorado hopped back on top when Bradley stationed himself in the low slot and steered a centering feed into the back of the net, giving the Eagles a 2-1 lead with 6:41 remaining in the middle frame.

Just minutes later, Colorado would be faced with a 5-on-3 penalty kill for 1:38, but Miner and team would respond, thwarting the Grand Rapids power play and allowing the Eagles to carry their 2-1 advantage into the second intermission.

A power play midway through the third period would see a bad bounce send the puck from the end boards to the top of the crease, where Hanas would tap it home, tying the game at 2-2 with 12:07 left in regulation.

The game would transition to a sudden-death overtime, but neither side would be able to generate a game-winner and the contest would next move to a shootout.

Cossa denied two of Colorado's three shooters, while forwards Joe Snively and Nate Danielson lit the lamp for the Griffins, giving Grand Rapids the 3-2 win.

The Eagles outshot the Griffins by a final count of 24-21, as Grand Rapids finished the night going 1-for-6 on the power play.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the San Diego Gulls on Friday, December 20th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat. Click here to place your deposit.

