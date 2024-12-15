Manitoba Moose Blanked by Abbotsford Canucks, 3-0
December 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (6-15-0-1) fell 3-0 to the Abbotsford Canucks (13-10-0-1) on Saturday night. The Moose were coming off a 6-3 loss against the Calgary Wranglers three days prior.
Jett Woo opened the scoring for the Canucks with the lone goal of the first period halfway through the frame. Kaapo Kähkönen stopped 11 of the 12 shots sent his way in the Manitoba net, and Nikita Tolopilo made seven saves on seven stops for Abbotsford.
Linus Karlsson doubled the Abbotsford lead with a goal in the final four minutes of the middle frame. The Manitoba penalty kill had a strong second period, playing three of the first five minutes down a skater and successfully fighting off the Canucks power play. Kähkönen made 11 stops on 12 shots in the Manitoba crease, and Tolopilo made four saves on four shots for Abbotsford.
Karlsson scored his second goal of the game in the first four minutes of the final frame, making it a 3-0 game for the Canucks. The Moose were unable to find the scoresheet, and Tolopilo picked up the shutout with 15 saves. Kähkönen recorded 34 saves on 37 shots in the Manitoba loss.
Quotable
"We didn't get enough pucks to the net, for sure. That's something we've been harping on, it's just not good enough right now. You're not gonna win a game with 12 to 15 shots the whole game."
Mason Shaw and Kevin Conley led the Moose with three shots on goal
Kaapo Kähkönen recorded a season-high 34 saves
What's Next?
The Moose finish their road stint against the Abbotsford Canucks on Sunday, Dec. 15 in Abbotsford. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on 680 CJOB, CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.
Tickets for upcoming Moose games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
