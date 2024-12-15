Jack Campbell Reassigned to Griffins
December 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday reassigned goaltender Jack Campbell to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Campbell has appeared in two games with the Griffins and logged a 2.55 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage, making his debut on Dec. 6 against the Chicago Wolves. Last season, Campbell showed an 18-13-1 record, a 2.63 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage during 33 regular-season games with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors. The 32-year-old also competed in five contests with the Edmonton Oilers, showing a 1-4-0 mark with a 4.50 goals-against average and a .873 save percentage. In 2021-22, Campbell participated in NHL All-Star Game when he notched NHL career-high totals in games played (49), wins (31), and shutouts (5) with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Campbell, the 11th overall pick by Dallas in 2010, has appeared in 176 NHL regular-season contests across 10 seasons and has logged a 93-52-18 ledger with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. In the AHL, the Port Huron, Mich., native has a 2.72 goals-against average, a .911 save percentage and a 117-84-26 record through 237 regular-season games. He became a Calder Cup champion in 2014 with the Texas Stars and later paced the AHL in wins with 31 in 2016-17 with the Ontario Reign. With Team USA, Campbell has won bronze medals at the 2015 World Championship and 2011 World Junior Championship, and gold medals at the 2010 World Junior Championship, the 2010 U18 World Junior Championship and the 2009 U18 World Junior Championship.
Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Jack Campbell
(Nicolas Carrillo)
