Poitras Extends Scoring Streak, P-Bruins Down Wolf Pack

December 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - Forward Matthew Poitras scored in his sixth straight game and added an assist as the Providence Bruins downed the Hartford Wolf Pack 5-2 on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Jeffrey Viel and Georgii Merkulov also recorded a goal and an assist, while Vinni Lettieri and Fabian Lysell each posted two assists.

How It Happened

Lysell skated the puck up the left side and chipped it towards Patrick Brown cutting to the crease, where he put in the rebound off his initial shot to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 11:16 remaining in the first period. Billy Sweezey received a secondary assist.

After the power play expired, Bryce McConnell-Barker zipped a pass across the ice to Ryder Korczak in the right circle, where he fired a wrist shot past the diving goaltender to tie the game at 1-1 with 3:25 to play in the first frame.

Lettieri slipped a pass across to Poitras in the left circle, where he hammered a one-timer inside the near post to give the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead with 13:57 left in the second period. Merkulov was credited with a secondary assist.

Shortly after the power play expired, Tyler Pitlick jammed a rebound into the back of the net, extending the Providence lead to 3-1 with 10:59 remaining in the second period. Riley Tufte and Viel received the assists.

Viel collected a loose puck outside the crease and flipped it into the back of the net for a power play goal to give the P-Bruins a 4-1 lead with 7:10 to play in the second frame. Lysell and Frederic Brunet were credited with assists.

While on the power play, Alex Belzile found the stick of Jake Leschyshyn at the right post for a back-door goal, cutting the Providence lead to 4-2 2:35 into the third period.

Merkulov scored on the empty net with 3:50 remaining in the third period. Poitras and Lettieri received the assists.

Stats

Poitras has goals in six consecutive games and points in seven straight. He has eleven total points in that span.

Merkulov and Lettieri both extended their point streaks to seven games.

Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 21 of 23 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 36 shots.

The power play went 1-for-5 and the penalty kill was 4-for-5.

The Providence Bruins improve to 14-10-2-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday, December 18 at the PPL Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

