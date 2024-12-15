Barracuda Undone by Gulls, 5-2

San Diego, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (15-7-0-1) fell behind 4-0 in the second period on Saturday night at Pechanga Arena and could not recover, losing 5-2 to the San Diego Gulls (8-12-1-2). Saturday's loss ended the Barracuda's seven-game point streak.

In the first, Yegor Sidorov (8) extended his goal streak to four games as he went upstairs on the short side at 14:06 to break the ice. The Barracuda would finish the period by outshooting the Gulls 12-7 but trailed 1-0 after one.

In the second, the Gulls would go on an early power play that seemed to spark their offense. Despite not scoring during the two minutes, they would find a way to add to their lead moments later as Tristen Luneau (1) ripped in his first of his career at 7:54. The Gulls notched another goal at 11:39 while shorthanded as Jan Mysak (3) went upstairs on a two-on-one. A couple of minutes later at 14:36, former Ducks first-rounder Nathan Gaucher (1) snapped a 32-game goalless drought dating back to last year by tipping in a Sam Colangelo shot. Down 4-0, the Barracuda finally managed to beat Calle Clang with 34 seconds left in the frame when Lucas Vanroboys (6) snapped in a short side shot to make it 4-1 from just below the left dot.

Down by three, the Barracuda would pull Yaroslav Askarov and with the extra attacker, Thomas Bordeleau (5) would jam in his team's second goal of the game to make it 4-2 at 17:17. Unfortunately, it was too late, and the Gulls would seal it with a Colangelo (10) empty netter.

The Barracuda continue their five-game road trip in Ontario (5 p.m.) on Sunday and return to Tech CU Arena on Saturday, Dec. 21 to face the Bakersfield Condors. For tickets and more info, go to SJBarracuda.com/tickets.

