Game Preview: Condors at Marlies, 1 p.m.

December 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield wraps up a four-game road trip with the second straight contest against the Marlies.

LOOKING BACK

For the third straight game, the Condors failed to win when leading in the third period. Unlike the past two games however, Bakersfield got a point in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Marlies on Saturday. Bakersfield led 5-1 in the second and 5-3 after two frames. Matvey Petrov scored twice.

PETROV DOUBLES DOWN

Matvey Petrov snapped home two goals yesterday, giving him four on the season. It was his first career professional multi-goal game.

DINEEN ON A GOOD RUN

Cam Dineen played his 300th AHL game yesterday and marked the game with three assists. He became the fourth Condor this season to record at least three points in a game. Dineen leads all Condors d-men with nine points (1g-8a) in 16 games. He enters today on a four-game point streak (1g-5a).

WORKING OVERTIME

Both teams are no stranger to games going past regulation. Bakersfield has been to overtime six times this season while Toronto has been 10 times, second most in the AHL.

BREAKING THE ICE

Lane Pederson (1g-1a) and Jayden Grubbe each scored their first goals of the season last night.

INCOMING

Tyler Inamoto was recalled from Fort Wayne this morning after the Condors finished last night's game without Max Wanner and Daniel D'Amato. He split last season between Greenville and Ontario.

FIVE IS RARE

Yesterday was the first time this season that Toronto has allowed five goals in regulation.

ROAD POWER

All six of the Condors power-play goals this season have come on the road. Bakersfield is t-12th at 17.6% on road power plays. Pederson had the Condors man up goal yesterday.

TANGLING WITH TORONTO

Alex Nylander had five points (3g-2a) yesterday while d-man William Villeneuve notched four assists to help lead the comeback. The Marlies have still yet to drop a game in regulation at home this season (12 games).

UP NEXT

The Condors return home for two games on Wednesday (Wing & Craft Beer Wednesday) and Friday (Adult Jersey Giveaway).

