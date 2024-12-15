Ben Gaudreau's Effort Powers Hogs to Shootout Win

December 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs battled past the Milwaukee Admirals 2-1 in a shootout Sunday night inside the BMO Center. 21-year-old goaltender Ben Gaudreau made his first career AHL start and got his first win as an IceHog

It only took 27 seconds for the Hogs to jump out in front. Artyom Levshunov sent a shot towards the middle from the point, and Landon Slaggert banged in the rebound. Milwaukee tied the game 1-1 after a Rockford turnover near the crease that allowed Anthony Angello to walk in alone.

The second period brought a bucket of power plays and penalties, but no goals. Eight total penalties were called but both goaltenders, Gaudreau and Murray, kept the offenses off the score sheet.

After a scoreless period, the teams skated into overtime where Artyom Levshunov took an early penalty and giving the Admirals a 4-on-3 powerplay. The IceHogs PK held strong and pushed the game into a shootout.

Zach Sandford, Colton Dach and Gerry Mayhew scored in the five-round shootout. Gaudreau shut the door on Kieffer Bellows for one final save to give Rockford the extra point.

The IceHogs are back in action Tuesday, December 17th when the Hogs travel to take on the Wild for a 7:00pm CT puck drop. Click here for tickets.

The BMO Center hosts the Hogs again on Friday, December 27th. Rockford takes on Iowa for a "Screw City Night" and a youth jersey giveaway!

