Ads Get Point in Shoot-Out Loss
December 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Rockford, IL - Rockford's Gerry Mayhew scored the game-winner in the shootout to lift the Rockford IceHogs to a 2-1 shootout win over the Milwaukee Admirals Sunday at BMO Center.
The Admirals fell to 0-3 in shootouts this season, as three of five IceHogs shooters scored. Milwaukee had two of five shooters score.
The Admirals were outshot 35-20 in the game. Admirals goalie Matt Murray stopped 33 shots in the loss.
Rockford scored the first goal of the game just :27 into the contest. Artyom Levshunov's shot from the right point bounced off the mask of Admirals goalie Murray. Landon Slaggert buried the rebound. It was the fastest goal allowed by the Admirals this season from the start of a game.
Milwaukee tied the score at 5:03 of the first frame. Slaggert fumbled a puck in front of the IceHogs goal and Anthony Angello snapped a quick shot over the left shoulder of Rockford's goalie Ben Gaudreau. It was Angello's third goal of the season.
Milwaukee will play a school day game at Chicago Wednesday at 11 am. The team returns home Sat., Dec. 21 to host Texas at Panther Arena.
