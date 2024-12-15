Bears Grant Logan Day Mutual Release from AHL Contract
December 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has granted defenseman Logan Day a mutual release from his American Hockey League contract, effective immediately, allowing Day to pursue a playing opportunity overseas.
Day, 30, played two seasons with Hershey, collecting 37 points (6g, 31a) in 90 regular season games. The Florida native enjoyed a standout 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, scoring 14 points (3g, 11a) as Hershey won its 12th Calder Cup, and in the 2024 postseason, Day added seven points (2g, 5a) as the Bears claimed a second straight title.
Day had not appeared in a game with Hershey this season as he recovered from an upper-body injury.
The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Toronto Marlies on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Hollywood Casino Penn National Racecourse Deck of Cards Night. The first 5,000 fans 21 & over will receive a back-to-back Calder Cup champions deck of cards, thanks to Hollywood Casino at Penn National Racecourse. Purchase tickets for the game.
