Carter Gylander Reassigned to Toledo

December 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Carter Gylander

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday reassigned goaltender Carter Gylander to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Gylander has appeared in three games with the Griffins, showing a 2-1-0 record with a 3.49 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage. The rookie made his AHL debut on Oct. 27 at Lehigh Valley, earning a 4-3 shootout victory behind 33 saves and three stops in the shootout. He made his professional debut with Toledo on Oct. 20 at Bloomington and made 38 saves in a 4-2 victory. Throughout his first eight games with the Walleye, the 23-year-old has a 5-1-2 ledger with a 2.35 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. Gylander served as a senior at Colgate University last year and produced a 14-14-4 record with a 2.93 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. Throughout his four-year collegiate career at Colgate from 2020-24, the Beaumont, Alberta, native logged a 46-46-13 ledger with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage in 106 outings. Gylander was selected with the 191st overall pick by the Red Wings in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

