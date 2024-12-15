Carter Gylander Reassigned to Toledo
December 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday reassigned goaltender Carter Gylander to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye from the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Gylander has appeared in three games with the Griffins, showing a 2-1-0 record with a 3.49 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage. The rookie made his AHL debut on Oct. 27 at Lehigh Valley, earning a 4-3 shootout victory behind 33 saves and three stops in the shootout. He made his professional debut with Toledo on Oct. 20 at Bloomington and made 38 saves in a 4-2 victory. Throughout his first eight games with the Walleye, the 23-year-old has a 5-1-2 ledger with a 2.35 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. Gylander served as a senior at Colgate University last year and produced a 14-14-4 record with a 2.93 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. Throughout his four-year collegiate career at Colgate from 2020-24, the Beaumont, Alberta, native logged a 46-46-13 ledger with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage in 106 outings. Gylander was selected with the 191st overall pick by the Red Wings in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Carter Gylander
(Nicolas Carrillo)
