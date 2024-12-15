Firebirds Move Back Into Win Column With 3-1 Victory Over Wranglers

December 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated the Calgary Wranglers on Saturday night by the final score of 3-1. Ben Meyers, John Hayden, and Jani Nyman each scored for Coachella Valley while Ales Stezka made 33 saves to help the Firebirds move to 12-8-1-3.

QUICK NOTES

Ben Meyers redirected a shot from Gustav Olofsson just 31 seconds into the game to put Coachella Valley up 1-0. John Hayden earned the secondary assists.

Calgary tied the game halfway through the period as Adam Klapka netted his seventh of the season on a rebound.

The Firebirds regained the lead on a shorthanded goal from John Hayden, set up by Meyers at 2:50 of the second period.

Jani Nyman extended Coachella Valley's lead with a breakaway goal. Ty Nelson launched a pass from inside of his own zone and found Nyman in by himself. Nyman went from his forehand to his backhand to beat Calgary goaltender Walterri Ignatjew at 13:30.

The Firebirds killed all four Wranglers powerplays in the game.

Coachella Valley was outshot by Calgary 34-20.

Ales Stezka made 33 saves on 34 shots in the win, improving his record to 6-7-3 on the season. Over the last two games, Stezka has made 83 saves.

With the win tonight, Coachella Valley snapped a three-game winless skid.

This was the Firebirds' first win over the Wranglers this season (1-1).

Coachella Valley continues their homestand tomorrow, Sunday, December 15 to rematch against the Calgary Wranglers. Puck drop is set for 3pm PT. Get Buy One Get One tickets to any Firebirds' home game through December 18th! Visit CVFirebirds.com to get yours today! BOGO offer valid online only, taxes and fees apply.

Get a jump on the 2024-25 Firebirds season with individual, full season, half season, and 9-game Pick 'Em Plan ticket packages on sale now! In addition to all Firebirds home games, full season ticket packages include access to the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29, along with special events, gifts, membership perks, and more! Click HERE to learn more about securing your seat for next season!

Stay up to date on the latest Firebirds' news and info by visiting CVFirebirds.com and by following the team on social media @Firebirds.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.