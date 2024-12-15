IceHogs Host Admirals for Afternoon Showdown

December 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, Ill- The Rockford IceHogs host the Milwaukee Admirals for a 4 p.m. puck drop at the BMO Center. Rockford looks to build off of a strong offensive performance in last nights win over the Iowa Wild.

New Look Offense- With recent roster changes, the IceHogs interim head coach Mark Eaton debuted new lines in the IceHogs matchup with the Wild. The new lines paid off as the IceHogs controlled the pace of play for much of the game and registered 32 shots. The offense erupted for three goals on 16 shots in the middle frame with goals from Colin Felix, Brett Seney, and Colton Dach. Rockford would score two more in the third period and held Iowa to just five shots in the final frame.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 9-11-3-0, 21 points (5th Central Division)

Milwaukee- 12-6-1-2, 27 points (2nd Central Division)

Pair of Firsts - The Rockford fans got the chance to throw their toy donations onto the BMO Center ice after Felix opened the scoring in the second period. The second period goal was the first career AHL goal for the IceHogs defenseman. The 5-1 showing was the first win behind the bench for Mark Eaton. Eaton took over behind the bench last week The Wilmington, Delaware native has spent 11 seasons working in Chicago's development department.

Special Teams Success - The IceHogs boast the top penalty kill in the AHL with a 90.2% success rate this season. The league leading unit went 2/2 in last night's matchup with Iowa. Rockford ends the back-to-back meetings with Iowa going 8/8 on the penalty kill. Cole Guttman notched his team leading fifth power-play goal at 5:13 of the third period last night. The IceHogs went 1/2 on the man advantage.

Scouting The Opponent - The Admirals defeated the Wild Friday night by a 4-2 score and registered 43 shots on goal. Vinnie Hinostroza leads the Admirals in scoring with 28 points (8G,20A). Hinostroza has three points in the first two meetings with the IceHogs this season. Matthew Murray and Magnus Chrona have split time between the pipes for Milwaukee and both have six wins on the season. Murray has a 2.33 GAA in 11 starts this season.

2024-25 Head-To-Head Matchups:

Oct. 19 @ Milwaukee 6 p.m. L 3-6

Nov. 30 @ Milwaukee 6 p.m. L 2-5

Dec. 15 vs. Milwaukee 4 p.m.

Jan. 12 vs. Milwaukee 4 p.m.

Jan 22. @ Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Feb. 1 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Feb. 11 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Mar. 16 @ Milwaukee 3 p.m.

Apr. 13 @ Milwaukee 3 p.m.

