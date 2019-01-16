Moldenhauer and Thomas Sent to Tulsa

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has reassigned defenseman Scott Moldenhauer and left wing Jared Thomas to the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.

Moldenhauer, 24 (5/9/94), recorded one assist in seven games with San Diego this season, including his first AHL point (assist) on Dec. 27 vs Bakersfield. The 6-4, 225-pound defenseman has collected seven assists (0-7=7) with a +9 rating and nine penalty minutes (PIM) in 14 games with Tulsa this season. At the time of his recall, the Oak Ridge, N.C. native led the Oilers in plus/minus and ranked second among club defensemen in assists.

Thomas, 24 (2/21/94), appeared in six AHL games with San Diego and San Antonio this season, going scoreless. Acquired from San Antonio in exchange for future considerations on Jan. 3, Thomas has appeared in seven career AHL games with the Gulls and Rampage. The 6-1, 200-pound forward has scored 9-13=22 points with a +10 rating and 12 PIM in 22 games with Tulsa this season. A native of Hermantown, Minn., Thomas spent four seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC), collecting 21-39=60 points in 163 NCAA games, helping the Bulldogs to the 2018 NCAA National Championship.

