Minnesota Wild Acquires Pontus Aberg from Anaheim Ducks

January 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Paul Fenton today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired forward Pontus Aberg (pronounced PAWN-tuhs A-buhrg) from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Justin Kloos.

Aberg, 25, has recorded 19 points (11g, 8a) including three power-play goals in 37 games with Anaheim this season while averaging 15:37 in TOI/game. He ranks second on the team in power-play goals and T-2nd in goals. The 5-foot-11, 196-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden, has tallied 37 points (16g, 21a) in 105 career NHL contests with Nashville and Anaheim. Aberg has also collected five points (2g, 3a) in 18 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. He was selected by Nashville in the second round (37th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. Anaheim claimed Aberg off waivers from Edmonton on Oct. 1, 2018.

Kloos, 25, has recorded 30 points (12g, 18a) in 34 games with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) this season. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound native of Lakeville, leads Iowa in scoring and ranks T-1st in goals this season. He has 81 points (32g, 49a) in 119 career AHL games. Kloos appeared in one NHL game last season with Minnesota, skating 8:39 in his NHL debut on Oct. 24, 2017 vs. Vancouver. He was signed by Minnesota as a free agent on March 29, 2017.

Iowa battles the Ontario Reign Friday evening, with a 7:00 p.m. scheduled puck drop.

The Iowa Wild 2018-19 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.