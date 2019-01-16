Anaheim Ducks Recall Three from Gulls

January 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled right wing Troy Terry, left wing Max Jones and defenseman Andrej Sustr from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, Anaheim has reassigned right wing Kiefer Sherwood and defenseman Jake Dotchin to San Diego.

Terry, 21 (9/10/97), has appeared in six games with the Ducks this season, going scoreless. Terry, who was assigned to San Diego on Oct. 19, recorded 16-21=37 points with a +6 rating in 32 games with the Gulls. The 6-1, 178-pound forward led all AHL rookies in scoring, assists and points-per game (1.16), and ranked third in goals at the time of his recall. Selected by Anaheim in the fifth round (148th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Terry was the only AHL player to record multiple point streaks of nine games-or-more this season (11 games, 7-9=16 points from Oct. 19-Nov. 23 and nine games, 4-8=12 points from Dec. 8-30).

Jones, 20 (2/17/98), collected 12-12=24 points with a +7 rating and 42 PIM in 32 games for the Gulls this season. The 6-3, 220-pound forward ranked third among San Diego leaders in goals, and was second among team rookies in points, goals, assists and plus/minus. Jones earned 4-5=9 points in his last eight AHL games, including a pair of career-best three-point contests on Jan. 12 at Milwaukee (1-2=3) and Dec. 30 at San Jose (1-2=3). Selected by Anaheim in the first round (24th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Jones helped Team USA to bronze at the 2018 World Junior Championship and led London of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) to Memorial Cup and OHL championships in 2016.

Sustr, 28 (11/29/90), appeared in five games with the Ducks this season, posting an even plus/minus rating with six PIM. Signed as a free agent on July 4, 2018, Sustr has earned 10-53=63 points with 147 PIM in 323 career NHL games with Anaheim and Tampa Bay. The 6-7, 217-pound defenseman had two assists (0-2=2) and six PIM in 16 games with the Gulls this season.

Sherwood, 23 (3/31/95) has recorded 5-5=10 points with a +2 rating in 46 games with Anaheim this season. Signed as a free agent on Mar. 19, 2018, Sherwood earned his first career NHL point (assist) in his NHL debut on Oct. 3 at San Jose, and scored his first career NHL goal on Oct. 13 at Dallas. The 6-0, 194-pound forward made his professional debut with San Diego in 2017-18, scoring two goals in 11 AHL games.

Dotchin, 24 (3/24/94), registered one assist with 39 PIM in 20 games with Anaheim this season. The 6-3, 210-pound blueliner has appeared in 103 career NHL games with the Ducks and Tampa Bay Lightning, earning 3-20=23 points with a +23 rating and 112 PIM. Signed as a free agent on Oct. 17, 2018, Dotchin has one assist and a +4 rating in eight games with San Diego this season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.