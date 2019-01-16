Game Preview: Bears at Devils, 7:05 p.m.

January 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Binghamton, NY) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears battle the Binghamton Devils in the finale of their brief, two-game season series. Both teams are fresh off 5-4 wins from the previous weekend. The Devils enter tonight's contest on a four-game win streak.

Hershey Bears (17-20-0-2) at Binghamton Devils (19-20-3-0)

January 16, 2019 | 7:05 PM | Game 40 | Floyd L. Mains Veterans Memorial Arena

Referees: Jeremy Tufts (78), Alex Garon (64)

Linesmen: Tyler Loftus (11), Jud Ritter (34)

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 6:35 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, WOYK-1350 AM, Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch on the call.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV, Caps Radio 24/7

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

LAST TIME OUT: The Hershey Bears swept a home-and-home stretch last weekend against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms with a 5-4 win on Sunday at Giant Center. The Bears blitzed to an early 3-1 lead on goals from Nathan Walker, Liam O'Brien and Mike Sgarbossa within the game's first 6:36. After Taylor Leier and Connor Bunnaman tallied for Lehigh Valley to even the score at 3-3, Connor Hobbs scored at 14:29 of the second period to provide Hershey a 4-3 lead. Hobbs' scored his second goal of the season after finishing a one-time pass from Juuso Ikonen. Brian Pinho scored a key insurance tally only 1:53 into the third period, which later proved to be the game-winner. Pinho beat Alex Lyon on a loose puck left at the net front. Mike Vecchione brought the Phantoms closer at 18:34, but the Bears successfully hung onto their 5-4 lead. The Devils are also coming off a 5-4 win in their previous meeting, beating the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday. Marian Studenic, Nathan Bastian, Egor Sharangovich, Brian Ward and Nick Saracino scored for Binghamton.

LAST TIME VERSUS DEVILS:

Hershey and Binghamton last met on Dec. 2 at Giant Center in front of 10,046 fans. At 9:09, Riley Barber tied the game at 1-1 with a power play goal seen around the world, as it launched a world record 34,798 stuffed animals onto the ice for the CommunityAid & WGAL Teddy Bear Toss. Barber's goal was the first of four power play tallies in the game, leading the Bears to a commanding 6-3 win over Binghamton.

WINNING IN BINGO:The Bears have enjoyed success playing in the city of Binghamton, dating back to the now defunct Binghamton Senators. Since the 2013-14 season, Hershey holds a 10-5-1-0 record in Binghamton between the Devils and Senators. Despite the recent success, Hershey's lone visit to Binghamton in 2018 ended in a 3-0 shutout loss on Mar. 10, 2018. Vitek Vanecek made 30 stops on 32 shots, but Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves for the clean sheet.

FIRST IMPRESSIONS:

The Chocolate and White have put together an impressive string of strong starts, scoring the first goal in eight straight games. The Bears hold a 5-3-0-0 record in that stretch. Overall, Hershey has scored first 20 times this season, posting a 12-7-0-1 record when they notch the game's icebreaker.

STREAKING BEARS:

Forward Riley Barber continued his strong play, improving his point streak to five games, the longest of any Bear this season. Barber has scored nine points (four goals, five assists) in that span. He has factored into the scoring in eight of the past nine games, collecting 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in that stretch. Additionally, first-year Bear Juuso Ikonen had points in all three of Hershey's games last weekend, giving him his second three-game point streak of the season. Ikonen has four points (one goal, three assists) in his last five games

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.