Checkers' Annual NASCAR Night Is Saturday
January 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Charlotte Checkers today announced that Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers Ryan Newman and Corey LaJoie and Fox NASCAR pit reporter Regan Smith will headline the team's annual NASCAR Night this Saturday, Jan. 19 at Bojangles' Coliseum.
Prior to the 6 p.m. game against the Toronto Marlies, Newman, LaJoie and Smith, along with fellow NASCAR drivers/personalities John Hunter Nemechek, Robby Lyons, Spencer Boyd, Sheldon Creed and Noah Gragson, will sign autographs for fans starting promptly when coliseum doors open at 4:30.
The Checkers will also have several themed items available for auction during the event, including a firesuit worn by 2017 Monster Energy Cup champion Martin Truex Jr. and hats autographed by reigning Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon, 2018 Most Popular Driver Chase Elliott and reigning Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano.
Tickets for the game are available now via Ticketmaster and the Bojangles' Coliseum box office. For group outings or other information, please contact the Checkers at (704) 342-4423 or tickets@gocheckers.com.
