Griffins Ink Spezia to PTO
January 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday signed forward Tyler Spezia to a professional tryout.
??In his first year as a professional, Spezia has notched 14 points (5-9-14) and 14 penalty minutes in 25 games with the ECHL's Toledo Walleye. The 25-year-old has found the scoresheet in six of his last seven ECHL contests and ranks second among Toledo's rookie scorers in points.
??A 5-foot-10, 180-pound forward, Spezia has played in five games with the Griffins this season, making his American Hockey League debut on Dec. 16 at Rockford and registering his first goal nearly a week later on Dec. 22 at Manitoba.
??Prior to joining the pro ranks, the Clinton Township, Mich., native played four seasons (2014-18) at Bowling Green State where he tallied 72 points (34-38-72), 103 PIM and a plus-34 rating in 147 games. A two-time selection to the WCHA All-Academic Team, Spezia produced a career-high 10 goals as a sophomore and senior and tied for second on the club with a career-high 30 points as a junior.
??The Central Division-leading Griffins are on the road to face the third-place Chicago Wolves tonight at 8 p.m. EST.
??Single-game tickets are currently on sale. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.
