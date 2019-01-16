Griffins Ink Spezia to PTO

January 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday signed forward Tyler Spezia to a professional tryout.

??In his first year as a professional, Spezia has notched 14 points (5-9-14) and 14 penalty minutes in 25 games with the ECHL's Toledo Walleye. The 25-year-old has found the scoresheet in six of his last seven ECHL contests and ranks second among Toledo's rookie scorers in points.

??A 5-foot-10, 180-pound forward, Spezia has played in five games with the Griffins this season, making his American Hockey League debut on Dec. 16 at Rockford and registering his first goal nearly a week later on Dec. 22 at Manitoba.

??Prior to joining the pro ranks, the Clinton Township, Mich., native played four seasons (2014-18) at Bowling Green State where he tallied 72 points (34-38-72), 103 PIM and a plus-34 rating in 147 games. A two-time selection to the WCHA All-Academic Team, Spezia produced a career-high 10 goals as a sophomore and senior and tied for second on the club with a career-high 30 points as a junior.

??The Central Division-leading Griffins are on the road to face the third-place Chicago Wolves tonight at 8 p.m. EST.

??Single-game tickets are currently on sale. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.