Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Rocket, January 16

The set-up

Wednesday's contest for the Belleville Senators carries a ton of weight as they look to kickstart their playoff push with an important North Division clash against the Laval Rocket.

Belleville (18-21-2-0) sits in a tie for seventh place in the North with the Rocket with both teams currently five points out of a playoff spot and three points behind sixth place Binghamton. The Sens' 21 regulation losses are the most in the AHL

Laval (16-17-3-3) have only lost three times in regulation over its last 10 games but have had issues scoring all year as their 105 goals are the second fewest in the Eastern Conference.

The Senators hold a 6-13-2-0 record away from CAA Arena while Laval boasts a healthy 11-7-2-3 record at Place Bell.

Roster notes

The Senators got some welcome additions Monday as Darren Archibald and Stefan Elliott were reassigned back to Belleville. The team also released defenceman Chris Carlisle from his PTO with the team.

With another three in four this week, head coach Troy Mann will have to figure out his goaltending plans. But with Filip Gustavsson starting every game last week, the option of that again this week cannot be dismissed.

Previous history

The team's have already met six times this year with each team holding a 3-3 record. The home team has won five of the six meetings with the lone exception being Belleville's win in Laval on Oct. 31, the first meeting of the year between the two teams.

Who to watch

Newly acquired Morgan Klimchuk made his presence felt Saturday in only his second game with the Sens as he had a goal and an assist. In 32 games with Belleville, Toronto and Stockton this year, Klimchuk has six goals and 12 points.

Laval blue-liner Xavier Ouellette, a veteran of 160 NHL games, has put up eight assists in his 13 games with the Rocket since his reassignment.

Where to watch

Wednesday's game starts at 7:30pm and can also be seen on AHLTV. Fans can also watch tonight's contest at Shoeless Joe's in Belleville.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 7:20pm with Jack Miller on the call.

