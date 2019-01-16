Admirals Set Date for 2nd Annual Great Skate Event

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals will hold their second annual Great Skate event at Red Arrow Park, located on the corner of State and Water St., on Friday February 15 from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm.

Expanding from two to four hours, the Great Skate gives fans an opportunity to skate with Admirals players on the Milwaukee County Parks Slice of Ice. Each hour there will be different groups of players and they will wear their Warm-Up Winter jerseys, which are special jerseys the team is wearing at certain times this season to raise money for the Milwaukee Fire Department's Warm-Up Winter program.

The Great Skate is free and open to the public. Non-skating fans are also welcome to come to take pictures and get autographs.

In addition, kids (18 & under) who wear a hockey jersey will receive a free ticket to one of the remaining 2019 Admirals games at Panther Arena.

The Admirals continue a four-game road trip when they visit the Manitoba Moose for the back end of a two game set. Milwaukee returns home Tues., Jan. 22 at 7:00 pm to host the San Antonio Rampage at Panther Arena. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

