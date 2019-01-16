Devils Collect Point in 1-0 OT Loss to Bears
January 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils collected a point on Wednesday in a 1-0 overtime loss to the visiting Hershey Bears at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena. The Devils now have points in five-straight games.
After no scoring through regulation, the only goal of the night came in overtime as Ryan Sproul got behind Binghamton's defense and beat Cam Johnson over the glove for the winner at 3:20 of the extra time. Sproul's winner was his fifth of the year assisted by Mike Sgarbossa and Nathan Walker.
Johnson stopped 24 of 25 in the loss while Samsonov denied all 16 for his second shutout in a row.
The Devils are back home Saturday night as they host the Syracuse Crunch at 7:05 p.m. It's another Saturday 2-Pack Night where fans can get two tickets, two hotdogs, and two sodas! Call or text "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.
For more information, including pricing, group outings, taking a limo to the game, fan experiences, and much more, visit www.binghamtondevils.com or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.
Images from this story
|
Binghamton Devils goaltender Cam Johnson against the Hershey Bears
