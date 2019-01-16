Dallas Stars Reassign Right Wing Erik Condra

January 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has reassigned right wing Erik Condra to the Texas Stars.

Condra, 32, has potted one goal (1-0=1) in six NHL games with Dallas this season. Overall, he has recorded 99 points (40-59=99) in 372 regular-season NHL games with Ottawa, Tampa Bay and Dallas. During the 2018-19 campaign, he is tied for 16th in the AHL and shares first on Texas with 35 points (14-21=35) in 32 AHL games. The winger ranks second on Texas with 21 assists, while he also shares second on the club with 14 goals.

The 6-foot, 185-pound native of Trenton, Michigan was originally selected by Ottawa in the seventh round (211th overall) of the 2006 NHL Draft and was signed by Dallas as a free agent on July 1, 2018.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and begin a five-game road trip on Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 9:00 p.m. against the San Diego Gulls. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.