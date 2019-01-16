Jets Recall Cam Schilling from Manitoba

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have recalled defenceman Cam Schilling from the Manitoba Moose.

Schilling, 30, made his Jets debut and played in four games for the club earlier this season. He recorded his first NHL point with an assist on Nov. 29/18 against the Chicago Blackhawks. Schilling has also played 27 games for the Moose this season and has 10 points (1G, 9A) and 16 penalty minutes. He is playing in his second season for Manitoba and has 42 points (7G, 35A) in 98 regular season games. He added another four points (2G, 2A) in nine playoff games for the Moose in 2017-18. The Carmel, Ind. native has also played six games for the Washington Capitals and Schilling has totaled 140 points (33G, 107A) in 453 career games in the AHL. The 6'2" blueliner has also skated in 36 career AHL Calder Cup playoff games and has 18 points (7G, 11A).

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2007-08 Indiana Ice USHL 55 2 8 10 91 4 4 0 0 0 2

2008-09 Miami University (Ohio) CCHA 25 0 7 7 43

2009-10 Miami University (Ohio) CCHA 42 4 15 19 58

2010-11 Miami University (Ohio) CCHA 38 3 14 17 34

2011-12 Miami University (Ohio) CCHA 39 1 13 14 20

2011-12 Hershey Bears AHL 7 0 0 0 14 -3 4 2 0 2 4

2012-13 Hershey Bears AHL 70 7 9 16 61 5 5 0 1 1 4

2012-13 Washington Capitals NHL 1 0 0 0 0 -1 -- -- -- -- --

2013-14 Washington Capitals NHL 1 0 0 0 0 -2 -- -- -- -- --

2013-14 Hershey Bears AHL 70 3 13 16 89 14 -- -- -- -- --

2014-15 Hershey Bears AHL 63 3 15 18 63 14 10 3 5 8 2

2014-15 Washington Capitals NHL 4 0 0 0 4 1 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 Rockford IceHogs AHL 73 5 17 22 38 10 3 0 1 1 0

2016-17 Rockford IceHogs AHL 40 7 10 17 18 -3 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 Ontario Reign AHL 32 1 8 9 31 1 5 0 2 2 0

2017-18 Manitoba Moose AHL 71 6 26 32 27 25 9 2 2 4 4

2018-19 Winnipeg Jets* NHL 4 0 1 1 0 0

2018-19 Manitoba Moose AHL 27 1 9 10 16 3

NHL Totals 10 0 1 1 4

