Senators Beaten by Special Teams in Laval
January 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators surrendered three power play goals and a short-handed goal in a 4-2 loss to the Laval Rocket Wednesday night at Place Bell.
Belleville had goals from Jack Rodewald (2) while Filip Gustavsson made 21 saves. Jake Evans, Byron Froese, Alex Alain and Daniel Audette scored for Laval with Conner LaCouvee turning aside 25 shots.
The Rocket struck first on the power play at 6:48 through Evans who took Daniel Audette's cross-ice feed before beating Gustavsson but Belleville found an equalizer through Rodewald on an extended power play as he buried Stefan Elliott's pass from essentially the goal line for his 13th of the year.
Laval took a 2-1 lead at 2:43 of the second on a short-handed goal by Froese as he converted Alex Belzile's centering pass on an odd-man rush but the Senators would again find a response as Rodewald converted on the power play. After taking Logan Brown's pass, Rodewald was stopped by LaCouvee in close but the loose puck hit Laval defenceman Xavier Ouelett and bounced in as the Sens made it a 2-2 game just 49 seconds later.
Alain would give Laval its third lead of the night at 7:47 as on the power play once again, the Laval forward wired a one-timer from the slot for his sixth of the year to give his side a 3-2 lead.
Audette pushed the Rocket lead to 4-2 at 9:42 as once again the hosts converted on the power play as he was left all alone back door to bury his seventh of the year.
Senators defenceman Cody Goloubef recorded his first point with Belleville with an assist on Rodewald's second goal of the game.
The Sens are in Syracuse Friday night before they return home Jan. 25 to host the Marlies. Tickets are available.
