MacIntyre Gives Rampage 11th Straight Home Win

January 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





SAN ANTONIO, TX - Bobby MacIntyre's late third-period goal was the game winner, powering the San Antonio Rampage (21-18-1) to a 2-1 comeback win over the Rockford IceHogs (16-17-3) on Tuesday night at the AT&T Center. The Rampage swept the four-game home stand with their 11th consecutive victory on home ice, and their 15th win in their last 16 contests at the AT&T Center.

The Rampage have won four straight and 12 of their last 15 overall.

With 3:18 remaining in a 1-1 game, Chris Butler chipped the puck into the Rockford zone. IceHogs forward Luke Johnson got to it in the near corner, but he was immediately pressured by Conner Bleackley. Bleackley forced the puck free, and Trevor Smith whipped a pass between the circles for a MacIntyre one-timer and a 2-1 Rampage lead.

MacIntyre's second goal of the season was his first tally since Nov. 4 against Bakersfield.

Jared Coreau made 26 saves to earn his fourth consecutive victory. He is 4-1-0 since joining the Rampage from the San Diego Gulls, with a 2.43 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage with San Antonio.

The IceHogs opened the scoring at 14:08 of the first period, when Victor Ejdsell snapped a right-circle wrist shot past Coreau for his fifth goal of the season. Three of Ejdsell's five goals have come against San Antonio.

The Rampage tied the score at 11:18 of the second period when Mitch Reinke's wrist shot from the slot beat Anton Forsberg for his fifth goal of the season.

Reinke is tied for the league scoring lead among rookie defensemen with 24 points. He has four goals and ten points in his last 13 games.

The Rampage lead the AHL with 17 home victories. The franchise record for home wins in a season is 23, achieved in 2007-08, 2010-11, and 2014-15. They came from behind to win for the third time in four games and for the fifth time during their 11-game home winning streak. San Antonio has won seven games this season when surrendering the first goal.

Due to call-ups and injuries, the Rampage played with only 17 skaters in the lineup.

San Antonio currently sits four points outside of a playoff spot in the Central Division.

The Rampage head out on a three-game road trip, starting Saturday afternoon with a 2 p.m. puck-drop against the Manitoba Moose at Bell MTS Place. The game available on the Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Reinke (5); MacIntyre (2)

Jared Coreau: 26 saves on 27 shots

Power Play: 0-for-3

Penalty Kill: 2-for-2

THREE STARS:

Bobby MacIntyre - SA

Mitch Reinke - SA

Jared Coreau - SA

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.