Hogs Return Friday for Fleece Blanket Giveaway, $2 Bud Light

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs return home from their Texas road trip for a divisional showdown against the Grand Rapids Griffins this Friday, Jan. 18 at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Puck drop is 7 p.m. and the first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a free IceHogs fleece blanket, courtesy of Dental Dimensions.

FRIDAY, JAN. 18 vs. GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS

Time: Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Fleece Blanket Giveaway: The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a free 20th anniversary IceHogs fleece blanket, courtesy of Dental Dimensions.

Two-Buck Buds: Each Friday home game during the 2018-19 season feature $2 Bud Light beers, courtesy of WXRX. The $2 beers can be purchased at most concession stands on the concourse through the end of second intermission.

Blues Flame Friday: Friday home games this season also feature a pregame party in the Blue Flame Lounge, courtesy of District Bar and Grill. Fans can enjoy live music from Andrew Robinson in the Blue Flame Lounge on Jan. 18.

Facebook Watch AHL Game of the Week: Friday's game will broadcast live for free on the AHL's Facebook page as part of this season's Facebook Watch promotion. Fans can tune into the live broadcast to hear IceHogs broadcaster Joey Zakrzewski on the call for the IceHogs and Griffins.

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or any Ticketmaster location, by phone (815) 968-5222 or online at IceHogs.com.

Broadcast: Fans can tune in to all the action on WIFR's 23.2 Antenna TV or Dish Network Channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup 30 minutes prior to puck drop. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at sportsfanradio1330.com or Facebook.com/RockfordIceHogs, or watch live at Watchtheahl.com (subscription required). Fans can also follow in-game updates via the IceHogs' Twitter, @goicehogs.

Clear-Bag Policy: The BMO Harris Bank Center will be enforcing its game-day, clear-bag policy.

