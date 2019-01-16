Saturday Game Time Changed to 3:05 p.m.

January 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Due to impending weather, the start time of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins game against the Hershey Bears on Saturday, Jan. 19 has been moved up from 7:05 p.m. to 3:05 p.m.

Any fan holding a ticket to Saturday's game who is worried about traveling to or from the arena may exchange their tickets by contacting the Penguins' ticket office at (570) 208-7367.

