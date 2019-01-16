Heat, Condors Open Two-Game Set Wednesday

Wednesday, January 16, 2019

Arena: Rabobank Arena

Date: Wednesday, January 16, 2019

Time: 6:30 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Hear the Heat's radio broadcast by tuning in to Spreaker and iHeartRadio. A stream of the game is available on AHLTV.

For live, in-game tweets, follow @AHLHeat. Stay tuned after the game to enter to win today's Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game puck, signed by Spencer Foo.

TONIGHT

The Stockton Heat continue their brief three-game road stint with their first of two at Bakersfield. Stockton last met the Condors on December 19, a 3-2 overtime loss on home ice.

ROBINSON LEADS THE LEAGUE

Buddy Robinson enters tonight's game tied for the longest active scoring streak in the AHL, entering the contest at 10 games with 13 points (4g,9a) in that span. Robinson lit the lamp in Stockton's Sunday showdown with San Jose, finding the back of the net on the power play in the third period.

BEST IN THE (FAR) WEST

The Heat enter Wednesday's game with the top power play in the Pacific Division, clicking at 21.8-percent for the season. The Condors have been able to limit Stockton's power play goals so far in the season series, the Heat going 2-for-14 through five games.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

The Heat head to Bakersfield for a pair of contests against their California counterpart, coming into Wednesday's game with a record of 9-8-1-0 on the year away from Stockton Arena. The Heat are 0-2 at Bakersfield on the year.

TIED AT THE TOP

Each posting an assist in Sunday's game at San Jose, Kerby Rychel and Curtis Lazar remain tied for the team lead with 31 points on the year. Lazar claimed the game-winner on Saturday, his fourth of the season, to push the Heat past Ontario in overtime.

THE LEGS FEED THE WOLF

The Heat have made hay in late-game situations this season, outscoring teams by a 41-36 margin in the third period. Stockton also owns a 4-3 record in OT and is 1-0 in shootouts.

