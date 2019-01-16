Texas Trip Reaches Tough Conclusion as Rampage Edge Hogs

January 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





San Antonio, Tex. - Rockford only trailed for the waning minutes of the third period as San Antonio's Bobby MacIntyre netted the game-winner with just 3:18 remaining to lift the Rampage to a 2-1 victory over the IceHogs Tuesday night at AT&T Center.

The defeat extended Rockford's season-long road winless streak to seven games and capped off a tough three-game Texas road trip in which the Hogs earned just one point.

Victor Ejdsell gave the IceHogs the early lead, ripping a wrister from the right side under the crossbar after a set-up feed from defenseman Blake Hillman. Ejdsell now has two points in three games since returning from injury on Jan. 11.

Defenseman Mitch Reinke answered for San Antonio to tie the game at one goal apiece in the second period. The teams then skated scoreless until MacIntyre's late third-period winner. MacIntyre converted from the high slot after Trevor Smith forced an IceHogs turnover and delivered a centering pass to the open forward.

The IceHogs will look to put their road woes behind them as they return to the BMO Friday night against the Grand Rapids Griffins.

NEXT HOME GAME: Jan. 18 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins | 7 p.m.

The IceHogs take the Grand Rapids Griffins on Fleece Blanket Giveaway Night. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a free IceHogs fleece blanket, courtesy of Dental Dimensions.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.