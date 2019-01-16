Wolf Pack Ink Terrence Wallin to PTO

HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has signed forward Terrence Wallin to a Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement.

This is the third stint with the Wolf Pack for Wallin, a fourth-year pro out of U. Mass-Lowell. In earlier AHL action this season, the 26-year-old 6-0, 181-pounder logged 12 games with Hartford, going scoreless with seven penalty minutes and 14 shots on goal. In 18 games with the Wolf Pack's ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners, Wallin has collected five goals and eight assists for 13 points, along with 12 penalty minutes.

The next action for the Wolf Pack is a home game this Friday, January 18, a 7:15 PM contest vs. the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the XL Center. That being a Friday night, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 beers and fountain sodas, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest.

Tickets for all 2018-19 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

Season ticket information for the Wolf Pack's 2018-19 AHL season can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a representative about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.

