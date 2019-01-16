Saturday's Game at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Moved to 3:05 p.m.

January 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) -The Hershey Bears and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have announced a time change for their match-up on Saturday, January 19 at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

The game is now scheduled to start at 3:05 p.m. Due to pending inclement weather, puck drop has been moved up from the original start time of 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's contest will air across the Bears Radio Network, and may be viewed live via AHLTV. Pre-game coverage is set to start at 2:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.