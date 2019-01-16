Admirals Fall in Manitoba
January 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Winnipeg, MB - Goalie Eric Comrie stopped 31 shots to lead the Manitoba Moose to a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Wednesday at Bell MTS Place.
The loss extended Milwaukee's winless skid to four games (0-3-1-0).
Admirals forward Nick Baptiste scored both of Milwaukee's goals. Ads goalie Troy Grosenick stopped 23 shots in the loss.
The Admirals scored the first goal of the game while on the power play. Fred Allard's shot from the left circle was stopped by Comrie but Baptiste was there to slam the rebound into the goal for his eight marker of the season at 10:27 of the first period. It was Baptiste's third power play goal. Allard and Matt Donovan picked up the assists.
Manitoba tied the game soon thereafter when Kristian Reichel lifted a puck over the glove of Grosenick at 12:06 of the first frame.
The Moose took a 2-1 lead at 13:33 of the first period when Logan Stanley's blast from the slot went past the glove of Grosenick.
Manitoba extended its lead to 3-1 with a power play goal at :26 of the second period. Logan Shaw's one-timer from the left circle found its way to the back of the cage.
Manitoba's lead moved to 4-1 when Michael Spacek finished a tic-tac-toe passing play with a goal at 8:30 of the third period. Marko Dano and JC Lipon picked up the assists.
The Admirals pulled Grosenick with 4:06 remaining in the third period. Baptiste scored his second of the contest at 17:13 with a shot from the slot after a nice feed from the left corner by Tyler Gaudet. Phil Di Giuseppe, playing his first game with the Admirals, also picked up an assist.
The Admirals continue a four-game road trip at Grand Rapids Sat., Jan. 19. Milwaukee returns home Tues., Jan. 22 at 7:00 pm to host the San Antonio Rampage at Panther Arena. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.
