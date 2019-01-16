Drink Specials Tonight at the Condors

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the Stockton Heat with $5 margaritas and $2 sodas. Puck drops at 6:30 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m. Great seats start at just $12 ($13 day of game) and can be purchased or at the Rabobank Arena box office (opens at noon).

PROMOTION DETAILS: Enjoy $5 Margaritas and $2 Sodas presented by 103.9 The Beat. They're great in the Ice Level Lounge (check this out!) with bar games, TVs, and down on the glass action. Free for all adults (21+) with any game ticket.

Please allow extra time for arrival as Rabobank Arena has installed metal detectors at all entrances. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. (5:15 p.m. for Condors365 Members).

EAT & DRINK

CLUB ROOM

Beef & Chicken Fajitas

Rices & Beans

Ensalada Fresca

Bunuelos

TAP ROOM

Chile Verde Bowl

BARS!

Crossbar Craft Beer Pub

Ice Level Lounge (free with a lower level ticket, must be 21+)

BAKERSFIELD MARRIOTT POST-GAME AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: RW John McFarland and RW David Gust

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors host the Stockton Heat for the first of two this week. Bakersfield is 4-1-0 against Stockton this season. It is the first matchup in Bakersfield since Saturday, Oct. 27, an 8-2 win for the Condors. On home ice this season, Bakersfield has outscored Stockton 16-3.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield split a weekend set in Colorado against the Eagles. G Shane Starrett stopped all 28 shots on Saturday in a 2-0 win. RW David Gust and RW Josh Currie each had goals for the Condors who put an end to a five-game winless drought.

The Heat dropped a 2-1 decision in San Jose on Sunday. RW Buddy Robison scored his sixth of the season and G Jon Gillies stopped 31 of 33 in the loss.

A GUST OF GOALS

RW David Gust scored three goals in two games in Colorado over the weekend. He now has five goals in his last seven games and nine on the season.

SECOND HALF

Bakersfield has 33 games remaining in the regular season and will have just 26 left when the team returns from the AHL All-Star Break at the beginning of February. The Condors currently have 37 points through 35 games. Over the past three seasons, it has taken an average of 75 points to secure a playoff berth in the Pacific Division.

SHANE SAVES

Second-year netminder Shane Starrett, in his first full AHL season, is now 10th among AHL goalies in goals-against average at 2.58. He has been part of a Condors team defense which is 8th in the AHL in goals against at 2.91 and shots against at 28.43 a night.

CONDORS NOTES

RW Josh Currie has four points (2g-2a) in his last five games... G Shane Starrett's 28-save shutout performance was his second of the season. G Dylan Wells has the team's other shutout on the season. Bakersfield's record for most shutouts in a season came in 2015-16 when Laurent Brossoit (3), Eetu Laurikainen (1), and Ben Scrivens combined for five... C Cooper Marody has assists in three straight games... Bakersfield is 14-5-2 when it has at least a share of the lead after one period of play.

HEAT NOTES

Stockton is last in goals-against per game at 4.11 a contest. Their offense is sixth in the league at 3.54 goals for per game... The Heat have been a better road than home team. Away from Stockton Arena, the team is 9-8-1 while they are 7-10-2 at home... RW Buddy Robinson has an AHL-high point streak of 10 games currently (4g-9a).

HEAD-TO-HEAD BY SEASON

2018-19: BAK 4-1-0-0

2017-18: BAK 3-7-0-0

2016-17: BAK 7-5-0-0

2015-16: BAK 7-4-1-0

ALL-TIME: BAK 21-17-1-0

TRANSACTIONS

1/15 - LW Joe Gambardella assigned by Edmonton (NHL)

1/15 - G Dylan Wells reassigned to Wichita (ECHL)

1/15 - G Stuart Skinned recalled from Wichita (ECHL)

