MLS Disciplinary Committee Suspend Christopher McVey for One Match

October 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. (Oct. 4, 2024) - The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended D.C. United defender Christopher McVey for one match and fined McVey an undisclosed amount for violent conduct under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 3 in the 37th minute of D.C. United's match against Nashville SC on October 2.

McVey will serve his one-match suspension against the New England Revolution on October 5.

