MLS Disciplinary Committee Suspend Christopher McVey for One Match
October 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Oct. 4, 2024) - The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended D.C. United defender Christopher McVey for one match and fined McVey an undisclosed amount for violent conduct under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 3 in the 37th minute of D.C. United's match against Nashville SC on October 2.
McVey will serve his one-match suspension against the New England Revolution on October 5.
