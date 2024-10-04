Revolution Host D.C. United on Noche Latina Y Hispana

October 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (9-18-4; 31 pts.) welcome D.C. United (9-13-10; 37 pts.) to Gillette Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday night. The Revolution's final home match of the 2024 regular season and the club's annual Noche Latina y Hispana airs on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), or 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

New England carries a seven-game home unbeaten streak, including Leagues Cup, into its final regular season contest at Gillette Stadium. The Revolution recorded a 1-0 victory over Nashville SC last Saturday in front of 42,312 fans, marking the fifth-largest home crowd in club history. Entering the home finale, the Revolution trail the playoff line by six points with three games left to climb into a playoff spot. New England would be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to D.C., or a draw combined with either a Philadelphia Union win (at Columbus) or Toronto FC win (vs. Inter Miami).

In the Revs' most recent match, captain Carles Gil netted his seventh goal of the season from the penalty spot. Against D.C., Gil owns four goals and six assists in 11 career meetings, including a Goal of the Year candidate in the season's first meeting on February 24, a 3-1 win for the Black and Red. The Revolution's Spanish playmaker will claim sole possession of the club's MLS assist record with his next helper, surpassing Steve Ralston (73).

New England and D.C. United, both MLS Original clubs, have battled one another to an even 36-36-15 record dating back to 1996. The Revolution have defended their home field well against D.C., tallying a 23-10-9 mark at home. Dating back to the 2020 campaign, New England holds a 9-2-1 edge in the series against their Eastern Conference rival.

D.C. United makes its way to Foxborough following a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over Nashville SC on Wednesday, highlighted by a pair of stoppage-time tallies from midfielder Gabriel Pirani. The Black and Red have collected points in four of their last five matches (2-1-2). D.C.'s attack is carried by Belgian forward Christian Benteke, a former Premier League striker and teammate of Carles Gil at Aston Villa. Benteke currently leads the MLS Golden Boot race with 22 goals this season. However, on the defensive end, United's 66 goals conceded are second most in MLS.

For the hosts, Revolution forward Dylan Borrero eyes his return to action after missing two games through suspension. The 22-year-old from Colombia adds another dynamic option for Caleb Porter to deploy on the wings, alongside Argentinian Luca Langoni and Homegrown Player Esmir Bajraktarević. Langoni has netted two goals with two assists in his eight appearances with the club since his August arrival. Bajraktarević, set to depart yet again for international duty with Bosnia and Herzegovina in October, continues to build on his MLS-career highs in games played (27) and starts (21).

New England will celebrate its annual Noche Latina y Hispana on Saturday night, with several musical performances and community activations in the pregame Fan Zone and throughout the evening. Revolution players Dylan Borrero, Xavier Arreaga, and Andrew Farrell helped design a commemorative scarf (VIDEO HERE) for Hispanic Heritage Month, inspired by their Latin American backgrounds, which will be available for purchase at the ProShop. CLICK HERE for a full list of Saturday's Noche Latina y Hispana activations.

2024 Major League Soccer Regular Season Revolution Match: #32

MLS Matchday #37

New England Revolution vs. D.C. United

Saturday, October 5, 2024

7:30 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.