Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls

October 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United returns to action Saturday when it hosts New York Red Bulls in the final home match of the regular season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The match is set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, while fans can also tune-in to radio calls on 92.9 The Game and La Mejor.

Atlanta owns a 2-10-5 all-time record against New York Red Bulls in MLS play, 2-4-2 at home, 0-5-3 on the road and 0-1-0 at a neutral site. This will be the second meeting between the teams in the past two weeks as they split the points in a 2-2 draw at Red Bull Arena on Sept. 21.

Atlanta enters the match in 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings on 34 points, three points behind Toronto in the ninth and final playoff spot with two regular season games remaining. New York Red Bulls have clinched a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs and sit in sixth place on 47 points.

Alexey Miranchuk has created 16 chances since his debut with Atlanta on Aug. 24, which ranks tied for 11th in MLS during that period.

Derrick Williams leads the team with 73 clearances on the season and ranks tied for ninth in MLS.

