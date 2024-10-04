CF Montréal Continues Its Playoff Race Saturday against Charlotte FC

October 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - CF Montréal approaches the finish line of its regular season by playing its final road game of the campaign in North Carolina against Charlotte FC on Saturday at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, CJAD 800).

With two games remaining, Montreal (10-12-10) is currently in sole possession of 8th position in the Eastern Conference with 40 points. Laurent Courtois' squad hopped over Toronto FC (9th - 37 points) and the Philadelphia Union (10th - 37 points) with a 2-1 win over Atlanta United in Georgia on Wednesday. Montreal has one game in hand on Toronto, which has one game left to play.

Montreal could clinch a spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday in North Carolina. A win against Charlotte FC paired with a D.C. United loss or draw in Foxborough against the New England Revolution or a Philadelphia Union loss or draw in Ohio against the Columbus Crew would secure a playoff spot for Montreal. The Club could also qualify for the playoffs with a draw if paired with a D.C. loss to New England or a Philadelphia loss to Columbus.

The Bleu-blanc-noir has been surfing on a five-game undefeated run. During that streak, Montreal have outscored their opponents 11-4 and recorded two consecutive clean sheets against Chicago Fire FC (2-0) and the San Jose Earthquakes (3-0). The Club has also won three consecutive games for the first time since July 2023.

CF Montréal started this undefeated run against the same Charlotte FC back on September 14. Caden Clark and Bryce Duke scored in a 2-1 win over the North Carolinians at Stade Saputo.

On their end, Charlotte FC (12-11-9) clinched an MLS Cup Playoff spot with a 4-3 win over Chicago Fire FC on home soil Wednesday night. Dean Smith's squad is riding a three-game undefeated run. Polish striker Karol Swiderski has scored three of his team's last five goals.

Currently 7th in the Eastern Conference with 45 points, Charlotte will look to find a very first win against Montreal. Ever since Charlotte joined MLS in 2022, the Bleu-blanc-noir have had the upper hand with a 4-0-1 overall record. At Bank of America Stadium, Montreal holds a 1-0-1 record over Charlotte.

