ESPN West Palm's Deportes Radio 760AM Becomes the Official Spanish-Language Radio Partner of Inter Miami CF

October 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ESPN West Palm is proud to announce that Deportes Radio 760AM has become the Official Spanish-Language Radio Partner of 2024 Supporters' Shield winner Inter Miami CF, cementing its position as the go-to station for Spanish-language sports coverage in South Florida. This new partnership comes at a time when the popularity of fútbol is experiencing exponential growth throughout the United States, creating an exciting opportunity for fans across the region.

Florida is home to one of the largest Hispanic populations in the United States, with nearly 6 million Latinos calling the state home*. Deportes Radio 760AM, the only 24/7 all-Spanish sports station in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, is uniquely positioned to serve this growing audience, offering live fútbol broadcasts, local and national sports programming, and more.

As the official Spanish-Language Radio Partner of Inter Miami CF, Deportes Radio 760AM will air live all regular season and playoffs matches, as well as stream live (nationally) on the recently launched Deportes Radio FC app. Inter Miami CF matches on Deportes Radio 760AM are shared with a broader audience via SirusXM. The broadcasts will include three hours of coverage featuring pregame, halftime, and postgame shows, produced from the Spanish radio booth at Chase Stadium.

"We are thrilled and honored to become the Official Spanish Radio Partner of Inter Miami CF. This partnership allows us to further connect with the vibrant and growing Hispanic community here in South Florida and across the United States, where fútbol is more than just a sport-it's a passion. As the Hispanic market continues to expand, so does the love for fútbol, and we are proud to be at the heart of this movement," said Julian Zaldivar, General Manager Deportes 760. "Inter Miami CF's rise, especially with the arrival of global superstars and development of their local Academy players into MLS starters, has ignited a new wave of excitement for the sport, and we look forward to bringing every thrilling moment to our fans."

The talent behind the broadcasts includes some of the most respected names in Spanish-language sports media including Fernando Fiore, known as "El Presidente," who brings over 30 years of experience and Emmy Award-winning expertise to the role of color analyst. Fiore, originally from Argentina, has covered seven FIFA World Cups and has been a key figure in Inter Miami's media presence since the team's inception. Play-by-play announcer Lionel "Leo" Vega, known as "El Poeta del Gol," is a former professional soccer player with an extensive background in soccer journalism. Vega has covered multiple FIFA World Cups and Copa América tournaments and is well-regarded for his poetic commentary style. Together, Fiore and Vega form one of the top Spanish fútbol broadcasting teams in MLS.

The partnership also includes Rítmo, a weekly radio show airing on Deportes Radio 760AM and streaming on Deportes Radio FC. Hosted by local talents Elías Bustamante and Damián Pérez, with regular appearances from Fiore and Vega, the show offers exclusive insights into the world of Inter Miami, player interviews, match highlights, and more. Rítmo is also available as a podcast on all major platforms.

