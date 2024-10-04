Etihad Player of the Month: Martínez Secures September Award

October 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC is pleased to announce that Alonso Martínez has been awarded the Etihad Player of the Month for September, following a series of standout performances.

Martínez was instrumental in City's positive moments throughout the month, showcasing his exceptional skills and tenacity on the field. Martínez found the net three times in September, with the highlight of his performances arriving during the highly anticipated Hudson River Derby.

Martínez scored two first-half goals at Red Bull Arena to help put City 4-1 up at halftime. His tireless running off the ball along with his ability to consistently find the net made him a formidable presence for City in the final third as they navigated some tricky games during September.

The Costa Rican international will hope to maintain that momentum in what remains of 2024, with his current goal return representing a career-high for the former Alajuelense forward. Martínez's sights are set on maintaining this momentum and continuing to elevate his game.

A worthy winner, the Club would like to congratulate Alonso on his award.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.