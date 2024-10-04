FC Dallas' Nolan Norris Called into U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team Training Camp
October 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas midfielder Nolan Norris has been called up to the U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team Training Camp in Santiago, Chile. The United States will play Chile on October 12 and 15 at Complejo Deportivo Quilin.
Norris made his 2024 MLS Regular Season debut versus the Houston Dynamo FC on May 18, 2024. Norris also appeared in three more game for FC Dallas accumulating 194 minutes played this season in MLS. The Fort Worth native continues to excel for North Texas SC in MLS NEXT Pro and has featured in eleven games in 2024.
Norris signed as the 35th FC Dallas Homegrown on Nov. 16, 2022. He made his professional debut with North Texas SC in the 1-0 win against Earthquakes II on April 17, 2022. Norris made his Major League Soccer debut on June 1, 2023, against Sporting Kansas City.
In 2024, Norris captained the United States as the nation qualified for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup to be played in Santiago, Chile.
